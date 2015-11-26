* Authorities yet to outline clear strategy
* Cuts face political, institutional hurdles
* Announcement of 2016 budget may ease jitters
* Devaluation pain would outweigh benefits
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 26 Speculation that Saudi Arabia
could devalue its currency may owe more to a poor public
relations effort by Saudi authorities than to the economic
pressures on the kingdom.
Riyadh has the tools available to protect itself as low oil
prices push the current account and budget balances of the
world's top crude exporter deep into deficit, senior bankers in
Saudi Arabia and the Gulf said.
In private conversations with Reuters this week, the bankers
- many of whom are in contact with Saudi authorities - said
Riyadh may detail a strategy to cope with an era of cheap oil as
soon as next month, when the finance ministry presents the 2016
budget plan. The prospect of a riyal devaluation remains
far-fetched, they said.
Political sensitivities and a culture of government secrecy
have so far prevented officials from publicly discussing the
likely policy options, keeping financial markets guessing about
Riyadh's response to the sustained oil price slump. At $45.71
per barrel, Brent crude is down 20 percent this year
after tumbling from above $115 last year.
Nervous investors are hedging against the risk that Saudi
Arabia could abandon its three-decade-old peg of 3.75 riyals to
the dollar. The riyal fell in the forwards market this
week to its lowest since 1999, after the price of credit default
swaps covering Saudi sovereign debt surpassed
those insuring against a Philippines default.
"A lot of uncertainty has to do with the size of the fiscal
deficit expected this year," said Monica Malik, chief economist
at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. As the government introduces
spending cuts and other deficit-curbing measures, "this should
help ease worries", she said.
The central bank and finance ministry did not respond to
requests for comment on policy.
Malik said steps expected next year, including an end to
one-off state salary bonuses and the introduction of a land tax,
could cut the budget deficit to around 10 percent of gross
domestic product from the current 20 percent.
That would allow Saudi Arabia to slow the drawdown of its
foreign assets, a major focus for the pessimists.
<-----------------------------------------------------------
Saudi spending, reserves link.reuters.com/gap75t
----------------------------------------------------------->
APOCALYPTIC
The kingdom faces tougher economic times, the regional
bankers said - but not to the point of being forced to break its
currency peg.
Their view is at odds with some analysts at major Western
financial institutions, who are discussing a looming Saudi
devaluation in apocalyptic terms.
"If Saudi cannot resist the gravitational forces created by
a persistently strong U.S. dollar and de-pegs the riyal to
follow the Russian or Brazilian currencies, oil could collapse
to $25 per barrel," Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote this
week.
In fact Riyadh is determined to avoid devaluation at almost
any cost, the Gulf bankers said. The resulting market panic and
import cost surge would outweigh the benefit to state finances
from higher oil revenue after conversion from dollars to riyals.
Saudi Arabia imports much of its food, consumer goods and
machinery, and their rapid price inflation could stoke political
discontent in the event of a devaluation.
The state has reserves to support its currency for years to
come. With Brent averaging $57.55 a barrel between March and
September, the central bank's foreign assets shrank at an annual
rate of $87 billion, leaving it holding $647 billion.
Even if the asset depletion accelerated, it would take
several more years to reach $225 billion, or a generous 18
months of import cover - twice the cushion most nations enjoy.
Such arithmetic does little to ease market jitters, however,
when Saudi officials have yet to explain how they will handle
the pressure. Rare public pronouncements have so far been
confined to general assurances of economic health, leaving many
investors unconvinced.
Earlier this month, as dwindling oil receipts drove
interbank money rates to their highest levels since
2009, the central bank governor brushed off what he called a
"slight" rise in rates, insisting that banks had liquidity
aplenty. Borrowing costs have since risen further.
DOMESTIC SENSITIVITY
In a country renowned for government secrecy, reluctance to
engage with the markets may have been heightened by leadership
changes ushered in with new King Salman's accession in January.
His son, Mohammed bin Salman, has taken over much of the
economic policy apparatus just as it grapples with an oil price
slump whose extent may have caught officials off-guard. The last
serious bout of market speculation on a Saudi devaluation was
handled by their predecessors, in 1998.
Another reason to keep likely countermeasures under wraps is
their political sensitivity. Curbing public sector wages,
trimming subsidies and slowing construction projects would hit
the lavish welfare policies that have helped maintain Saudi
Arabia's social peace.
In a sign of their delicacy, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has
toned down comments last month that domestic energy prices may
have to rise. He softened his stance a week later with
assurances that there was no dire need for reform, and that
citizens' welfare would be protected.
However, domestic political hurdles will not deter Riyadh
from any necessary steps to shore up financial stability,
according to those in regular contact with its officials.
Soon after next month's budget announcement, the government
is expected to publish a multi-year blueprint for economic
development in a cheap-oil context, said a senior executive at a
major Saudi financial firm.
"This will answer many of the questions people have and
should show that the talk of devaluation is overblown," he said.
(Additional reporting by Celine Aswad and Archana Narayanan in
Dubai; Editing by Laurence Frost)