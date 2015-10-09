ABU DHABI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia summoned the Czech
ambassador to protest against a new translation of Salman
Rushdie's book "Satanic Verses", state media said on Friday, 27
years after the novel triggered global demonstrations and a
death threat against the author.
The kingdom told the ambassador the book insulted both Islam
and Muslims and asked him to try and halt publication, the SPA
agency added, citing a source in the Saudi foreign ministry.
There was no immediate comment from the Czech government, or
from literary publisher Paseka which issued the edition in
April. The translator used a pseudonym.
Rushdie's novel, first published in Britain in 1988, caused
outrage among Muslims who deemed it blasphemous.
The late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's supreme
religious leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, a year
later that called on Muslims to kill the British author.
That forced the writer to live in hiding for nine years. The
book's Japanese translator was stabbed to death in 1991 and
other people involved in publishing it worldwide have been
attacked.
Rushdie's award-winning fourth novel has continued to
provoke sporadic protests since the initial uproar.
Iran has threatened to boycott next week's Frankfurt book
fair because Rushdie has been booked to give the opening
address, a spokeswoman for the world's largest literary trade
event said on Friday.
Rushdie's agent did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The first Czech version of The Satanic Verses was published
in 1994.
