ABU DHABI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia summoned the Czech
ambassador to protest against a new translation of Salman
Rushdie's book "Satanic Verses", Saudi state media said on
Friday, 27 years after the novel triggered mass demonstrations
and a death threat against the author.
The kingdom told the ambassador the book insulted both Islam
and Muslims and asked him to try and halt its publication, the
SPA agency added, citing a source in the Saudi foreign ministry.
Prague-based literary publisher Paseka told Reuters it had
not heard of any complaint, and its 5,000-strong print run of
the book, released in April, had already almost sold out.
Company director Filip Mikes said it had now published 11 of
Rushdie's titles. "We have been and will continue to publish
(Rushdie)," he added. The book's translator used a pseudonym.
The Czech foreign ministry said the book had come up in a
meeting with Saudi authorities, and its ambassador had explained
the publication was allowed under Czech law.
Rushdie's novel, first published in Britain in 1988, caused
outrage among Muslims who deemed it blasphemous.
The late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's supreme
religious leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, a year
later that called on Muslims to kill the British author.
That forced the writer to live in hiding for nine years. The
book's Japanese translator was stabbed to death in 1991 and
other people involved in publishing it worldwide have been
attacked.
Rushdie's award-winning fourth novel - described as "comical
and philosophical" on Paseka's website - has continued to
provoke sporadic protests since the initial uproar.
Iran has threatened to boycott next week's Frankfurt book
fair because Rushdie was giving the opening address, a
spokeswoman for the world's largest literary trade event said on
Friday.
Rushdie's agent did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The first Czech version of The Satanic Verses was published
in 1994.
