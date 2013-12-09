DUBAI Dec 9 Saudi Arabia's Dabbagh Group is
planning to sell a 19 percent stake in its lubricant business to
repay financing it used to buy out its Indian partner earlier
this year, three banking sources aware of the matter said on
Monday.
Dabbagh Group, which has interests in food, real estate and
automobile services, fully owns Jeddah-based Petromin after
buying out the 49-percent stake held by India's Hinduja Group
in May this year following strategy differences
between the two partners.
The buyout was partly funded through bank finance and the
diversified family group is now looking to offload part of the
firm to repay the debt, the sources said, speaking on condition
of anonymity as the sale plan is not public.
One banking source familiar with the matter said that the
Dabbagh Group may consider selling a further 30 percent of
Petromin to the public through a listing in the first half of
2015, which would leave Dabbagh retaining a majority 51-percent
stake.
The company has hired Saudi Fransi Capital, the investment
banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, to arrange the
stake sale, the sources said.
Hinduja Group declined to comment. A spokesman for Dabbagh
Group did not return an email seeking comment. Petromin and
Saudi Fransi Capital were not available for comment.
