JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 7 Saudi Arabia's Dar al-Arkan, the kingdom's largest property developer, said its second-quarter net profit rose 11 percent to 331 million riyals ($88 million), missing analyst expectations.

A group of six analysts had forecast that Dar would achieve a net profit averaging 424 million riyals. In a bourse statement on Saturday, the company attributed its profit rise to real estate sales. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)