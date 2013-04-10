BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
RIYADH, April 10 Saudi Arabia's top real estate developer Dar al-Arkan said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit fell 18.8 percent from the same period last year to 238 million riyals ($63.5 million), although it still beat analyst forecasts.
The company blamed its year-on-year drop in profit on lower non-operating income and higher expenses in a statement it posted on the website of the Saudi bourse.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Dar al-Arkan would have first-quarter net profit of 256 million riyals.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing