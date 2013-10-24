DUBAI Oct 24 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan , the kingdom's largest property developer, said its third-quarter net profit fell by 17 percent, in line with analysts' expectations.

The firm made 183.3 million riyals ($48.9 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 220.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, 184.6 million riyals for the period. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)