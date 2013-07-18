DUBAI, July 18 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real
Estate Development Co missed the average view of
analysts when it reported a 68.7 percent drop in second-quarter
net profit on Thursday, citing lower properties sales.
The developer made a net profit of 103.7 million riyals
($27.7 million) for the three months to June 30, compared to 331
million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a
bourse filing.
The property sales decline followed a boost in the second
quarter of 2012 from the sale of a land parcel to Saudi Basic
Industries Corp, the statement said.
Its second-quarter net profit widely missed the average
forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, who expected 256.1
million riyals for the period.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
