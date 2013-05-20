DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real
Estate Development Co has picked six banks to arrange
investor meetings ahead of a possible Islamic bond offering, the
company said in a bourse statement on Monday.
The dollar-denominated sukuk issue will be the first from a
programme which could see several tranches offered over a
12-month period to fund the company's projects, the statement
said.
Dar Al Arkan has picked Bahrain-based Bank Al Khair,
Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs
and Qatari pair Masraf Al Rayan and QInvest to
arrange the meetings, it added.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)