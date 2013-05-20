DUBAI May 20 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real
Estate Development Co is aiming to sell a
benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, this week after
announcing initial price thoughts for the dollar-denominated
deal, a document from lead managers said on Monday.
The five-year deal is currently earmarked to price in the
area of 6.25 percent, the document said. Benchmark-sized is
typically understood to be at least $500 million.
Earlier, Dar Al Arkan announced to the Saudi stock exchange
that it would commence meetings with fixed income investors on
Monday ahead of a possible sukuk issue.
Dar Al Arkan has picked Bahrain-based Bank Al Khair,
Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs
and Qatari pair Masraf Al Rayan and QInvest to
arrange the meetings.
