* Markets firm after sharp sovereign rating cut
* Senior Saudi officials met foreign bankers, analysts
* Willing to discuss vulnerabilities of economy
* Concern remains over Riyadh's ability to implement reforms
* But message is that currency peg will stay
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 18 Saudi Arabia's financial markets
barely blinked on Thursday after its debt was downgraded - a
sign that a charm offensive by Saudi economic officials, and
determined action against speculators, have bought it time in
the eyes of many investors.
In the last few weeks, officials of the central bank and
ministries of finance, economy and oil have met privately with
groups of foreign bankers and analysts to discuss the kingdom's
plans to cope with low oil prices.
The officials have reiterated their commitment to the Saudi
riyal's peg of 3.75 to the U.S. dollar and described efforts to
diversify the economy beyond oil, participants at the meetings
told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In contrast to past practice, the Saudis have been willing
to provide lengthy answers to questions on the vulnerability of
their economy. They have also stressed that they are prepared to
deploy the central bank's huge foreign assets, which totalled
$609 billion at the end of 2015, to withstand economic shocks.
"The core message was that the Saudis are much better
prepared to handle low oil prices - reserves are high and debt
is low," said one participant. "At the same time they are keen
to show it's not business as usual and they are making serious
reforms to re-energise growth."
The meetings did not eliminate doubts about Riyadh's ability
to push through complex and difficult reforms that would boost
non-oil revenues, foster new industries and make the government
more efficient. Saudi Arabia has been drawing down its foreign
assets at an annual rate of over $100 billion, suggesting it has
a window of only a few years to get the reforms right.
Nevertheless, the meetings have helped to persuade some
investors that a devaluation of the riyal is not on the cards,
and that the world's top oil exporter faces no imminent economic
crisis, participants said.
Late on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's cited the damage to
state finances from cheap oil when it cut Saudi Arabia's
long-term sovereign credit rating by two notches to A-minus,
with a stable outlook, from A-plus.
"The decline in oil prices will have a marked and lasting
impact on Saudi Arabia's fiscal and economic indicators given
its high dependence on oil," S&P said.
But the Saudi riyal firmed against the dollar in the
forwards market on Thursday, while prices of Saudi firms'
international bonds barely moved and the cost of insuring Saudi
sovereign debt against default ticked up only marginally.
The Saudi stock market headed for its fourth
straight day of gains, in sharp contrast to S&P's last downgrade
of the kingdom in October, when investors sold stocks.
SPECULATORS
Financial markets are firm partly because the Saudi central
bank has acted aggressively to deter speculation against the
riyal in the forwards market.
The riyal dropped to record lows in that market in January
as banks hedged against the risk that authorities might devalue
the currency to inflate the value of their dollar oil revenues
and reduce capital outflows.
As it fell, investors in other markets became nervous,
creating a cycle of worsening sentiment towards Saudi Arabia.
The central bank responded by warning banks not to speculate
and urging them not to conduct derivatives trades that would
pressure the riyal. The threat of getting on the wrong side of
the central bank and its huge reserves has worked for now; the
riyal is stable at higher levels and forwards trade has slowed.
The officials' charm offensive has also helped because a
main message in their meetings with bankers and analysts was
that they saw no need to change the currency peg.
Saudi authorities explored the idea of changing the peg in a
broad review of economic policy, but concluded this would be
counter-productive except perhaps in the distant future, when
the economy is much more diversified and could cope better with
a surge of import prices, the participant said.
In contrast to the S&P downgrade in October, when the
finance ministry quickly issued an indignant statement
criticising the agency's action, there was no official Saudi
response on Thursday.
However, the markets are aware that the other two major
credit agencies have much higher ratings for Saudi Arabia.
Moody's Investors Service has it at Aa3, three notches above
S&P, with a stable outlook; Fitch Ratings has it at AA, four
notches above S&P, with a negative outlook.
Inside Saudi Arabia, jitters over the economy have not
disappeared. At a store selling watches in the city of Khobar
this week, a shopkeeper said he feared a riyal devaluation would
ravage his business. A Saudi banker said he thought officials
might consider devaluation late this year if oil didn't rebound.
But for some months at least, authorities seem to have
convinced markets to give them the benefit of the doubt.
"Despite perennial rumours, I believe the government will
not depeg or devalue its currency," said John Sfakianakis, a
Riyadh-based economist. "For the sake of stability,
predictability and wealth preservation of the middle class, they
haven't done so in previous difficult times in the 1990s and
late 2000s, and they won't do it now."
(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Scott Barber; editing by
David Stamp)