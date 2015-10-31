(Adds quotes, background and details)
MANAMA Oct 31 Saudi Arabia's financial deficit
this year is manageable despite the low oil prices, and the
kingdom's economic growth rate and financial health will stay
strong, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a security
conference in Bahrain on Saturday.
"The deficits that the kingdom will be running this year are
manageable," he told reporters.
On Friday Standard & Poors cut its ratings for Saudi
Arabia's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit
by one notch to 'A-plus/A-1', citing a "pronounced negative
swing" in the government's budget balance.
The kingdom's Finance Ministry, which has drawn down some of
its financial assets and closed its annual accounts early to
handle a projected record deficit, later described S&P's
decision as reactionary.
"We are on the tail end of a huge infrastructure development
programme in terms of airports, roads, hospitals, highways,
housing and so forth and so there was a lot of spending," said
Jubeir.
But he added that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours had
over the past 12 years of very high oil prices accumulated large
financial reserves and that the kingdom's debt to gross domestic
product ratio of 12 percent was lower than any other G20 nation.
"We have no doubt that the growth rates in our economy will
continue and the financial health of the kingdom will remain as
strong as it has been," he said.
