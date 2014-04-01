RIYADH, April 1 Three Saudi Arabian men have
been charged over comments they made on Twitter, the first such
cases since a decree imposed long jail terms for supporting
extremist groups, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The three have been accused of sedition, incitement and
breaching obedience to the king, the newspaper al-Eqtisadiah
reported on its website.
It said the men were the first to be charged under the terms
of a February royal decree, which set out prison sentences for
anybody who went abroad to fight, incited others to do so, or
gave material or moral support to extremist groups.
Saudi Arabia has clamped down on public dissent since the
2011 Arab uprisings, which led to a wave of political turmoil in
some of its neighbours, analysts and international human rights
activists say.
However, many Saudis have used social media to complain
about issues ranging from unemployment, corruption, low wages, a
lack of housing and the disparity they perceive between normal
people and the elite.
Three young men were detained in recent days for posting
online films complaining about living standards and attacking
the ruling family, said an activist who spoke with members of
their families.
The men, all members of renowned Saudi tribes, each
displayed their identity cards to the camera after accusing the
government of failing to provide adequate services and allowing
corruption and a growing wealth gap between rich and poor.
The first video appeared on YouTube last week, accredited to
Abdulaziz Mohammed al-Dossari. He used it to complain about his
salary.
"It's not enough," he said. "Then you blame the ones who
blow things up."
The authorities sometimes interpret such references to
militant acts as a threat.
A government spokesman said he would look into the report
that the three had been detained.
The three films each gained around 1.5 million views on
YouTube. They prompted several imitators who criticised the
authorities for detaining the three while showing their identity
cards to camera.
One of them, Abdulrahman al-Assiri, also attacked the
al-Saud ruling family's legitimacy and its religious
credentials, two things seen as particularly sensitive in the
birthplace of Islam.
"The problem is you, al-Saud," he said. "You stole our name
and country and named it for yourself. What right do you have?
You stole our Islam. It became Saudi Islam.
"You will see a revolution if you don't act properly," he
said in another comment that may have been interpreted by the
authorities as a direct threat.
All protests and political parties are banned in Saudi
Arabia.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Reuters Gulf team; editing by
Sami Aboudi, Larry King)