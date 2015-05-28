(Updates, adds comments)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia May 28 Saudi Aramco
may raise the number of its oil and gas drilling rigs
to as high as 250 next year if oil prices continue to firm and
as domestic demand for gas increases, industry sources said on
Thursday.
Currently the national energy giant has 212 rigs of both
types in operation and that could rise to between 220 and 250 if
conditions permit, sources familiar with the plans said. "It all
depends on the oil price of course," said one.
Aramco declined to comment.
Brent oil is now around $62 a barrel, up from a low
of $45 in January though still far from the $100 mark which
Saudi officials said they favoured early last year. Saudi Arabia
raised its crude production in April to a record high of 10.308
million barrels per day.
"They are looking for new rigs to replace the poorly
performing rigs, and this will be to maintain potential now that
demand is coming back - that is for the oil side," another
source said.
"As for the gas side, they need to add more rigs to increase
production, and they are looking for deep gas." Once Aramco
starts looking for shale gas in the north, the number will be
even higher, he added.
As a result of the decline in oil prices, Saudi Aramco
managed to make big savings on drilling fees this year after
asking for discounts from rig contractors and service companies.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew
Torchia/Jeremy Gaunt)