Position: Economy and Planning Minister
Incumbent: Muhammad al-Jasser
Term: Since December 2011
Key Facts:
-- Muhammad al-Jasser was formerly governor of the
kingdom's central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
(SAMA), and became economy and planning minister after Fahd bin
Abdullah al-Mubarak was appointed by Saudi King Abdullah to head
SAMA in December 2011.
-- Jasser had replaced Hamad al-Sayari as the bank's
governor in February 2009, after almost 15 years as vice
governor.
-- He began his career at the finance ministry in 1981 and
later became executive director for Saudi Arabia at the
International Monetary Fund, a post he held until 1995. He
helped negotiate Saudi Arabia's accession to the World Trade
Organization in 2005.
-- After joining SAMA in 1995, Jasser helped devise the
central bank's response to a decade-long oil price rally, an
onslaught of currency speculation in 2007, an oil price slump
and credit crisis. One of his main actions during the 2008
financial crisis was to more than double the central bank's gold
reserves.
-- Jasser stood steadfastly by the dollar as a peg for the
Saudi riyal -- a policy the OPEC member has maintained since
1986 -- saying at the height of speculation in 2008 that the peg
served the country's interests. The world's biggest oil exporter
is a major holder of dollar assets and a top U.S. ally in the
region.
-- He was also a strong supporter of a plan for a monetary
union among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and to launch
a Gulf single currency. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain
are still pursuing the long-delayed project after the United
Arab Emirates withdrew in 2009, three years after Oman did the
same.
-- Jasser earned a B.A. in Economics from San Diego State
University in 1979 and an M.A. in Economics from the University
of California in 1981. In 1986, he completed his doctorate in
Economics at the University of California.