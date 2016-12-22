RIYADH Dec 22 Saudi Arabia will gradually increase the monthly fees paid by companies in the kingdom to employ foreign workers, starting from 2018, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a press conference on Thursday.

The level of fees will depend on the proportion of foreigners in each company's workforce, the minister added.