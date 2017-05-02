BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces pricing of offering
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
RIYADH May 2 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will make half of its investments in the domestic economy, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday.
In a nationally televised interview discussing the government's economic policies, Prince Mohammed also said authorities would announce a housing programme in the third quarter of this year.
The government will provide over 1 million housing units through soft loans or the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund, he said without giving a time frame.
Prince Mohammed said the government was committed to providing medical treatment to its citizens but would not necessarily manage hospitals. (Reporting by Riyadh team; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, May 26 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned higher on Friday, erasing their earlier decline as the government revised higher the first-quarter core rate on personal consumption expenditure (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.