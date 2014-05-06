RIYADH May 6 Saudi Arabia is targeting five percent annual economic growth over the coming years, Economy and Planning Minister Mohammed al-Jasser said on Tuesday when asked about the kingdom's next five-year development plan.

Jasser was speaking on the sidelines of a financial conference in the Saudi capital. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Angus Mcdowall,; Writing by Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean)