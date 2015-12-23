* More detailed announcements on economy expected Monday
RIYADH, Dec 23 Saudi Arabia will seek to
diversify its sources of income and improve the efficiency of
government spending as it strives to reduce its dependence on
oil revenue, which has plunged since last year, King Salman said
on Wednesday.
The world's top oil exporter is expected to announce on
Monday that it has run a big deficit this year, and Riyadh's
approach to an era of expected low crude prices is closely
watched both inside the kingdom and global energy markets.
Salman's comments precede what is expected to be a more
detailed roster of economic proposals outlined in next week's
budget announcement, and in a "transformation plan" to be
revealed by his son Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in
January.
"The kingdom is committed to implementing programmes to
diversify sources of income and decrease dependence on oil as a
main source of revenue," Salman said in the text of his annual
address to the Shura Council setting out policy goals.
"Our vision for economic reform focuses on raising the
efficiency of government spending, taking advantage of economic
resources and increasing returns on government investments," he
added.
The council is an appointed body that debates new laws and
advises the government on policy. King Salman, 79, read out a
brief statement on live television but his main address was then
distributed in paper form to council members and later published
on state media.
Noting the volatile economic conditions and lower oil prices
in his speech, Salman said Riyadh's fiscal policy was based on
"preserving stability and and balance between revenue and
spending on big development projects".
He said reforms would also aim to create an attractive
environment for increased investment by both Saudi and foreign
companies, simplify procedures and boost employment.
The monarch reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for a stable
oil market, which he said would protect the interests of current
and future generations, and added that the kingdom was committed
to continuing oil and gas exploration.
On Saudi Arabia's foreign policy, Salman again called for a
political settlement to the war in Syria, adding that Riyadh
wanted to preserve Syria as a unified nation incorporating all
its religious sects.
He added that any political solution would have to involve
all foreign forces quitting the country. Saudi Arabia is a main
backer of rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
whose forces are aided by Lebanese and Iraqi militias and Iran.
