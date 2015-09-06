(Adds context, analysis)
By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, Sept 6 Saudi Arabia's government is
cutting unnecessary expenses and delaying some projects to
compensate for low oil prices, though projects that are
important for the economy will go ahead, Finance Minister
Ibrahim Alassaf said.
His comments, made in an interview with broadcaster CNBC
Arabia during a visit to Washington with King Salman, were the
clearest official signal yet that the government was reducing
expenditure in some areas as cheap oil slashed its revenues.
Alassaf said the world's top oil exporting country was
well-prepared to cope with the plunge of crude prices since last
year, and that Saudi policymakers were taking it seriously.
"We have built reserves, cut public debt to near-zero levels
and we are now working on cutting unnecessary expenses while
focusing on main development projects and on building human
resources in the kingdom," he said in the interview, broadcast
on Sunday.
"There are some projects like the ones that have been
approved a few years ago and haven't been carried out until now
- that means such projects are not currently necessary and can
be delayed," he added.
"Projects in sectors such as education, health and
infrastructure are not only important for the private sector but
also for the long-term growth of the Saudi economy."
The International Monetary Fund and private analysts have
calculated Saudi Arabia may run a huge budget deficit of $120
billion or more this year because of cheap oil. Its financial
reserves, which total over $600 billion, mean it is in no danger
of running out of money for several years.
But the prospect of a long period of low oil prices - and
the fact that officials have said little publicly about how they
would handle it - have started to worry financial markets, with
the cost of insuring against the risk of a Saudi sovereign debt
default rising.
Alassaf did not give details of how he was cutting spending.
Last December, the ministry said it would "rationalise" spending
on public salaries, but analysts believe outright salary cuts
would be too politically sensitive to introduce.
With Saudi Arabia embroiled in a war in Yemen, security
spending looks unlikely to be cut. So infrastructure projects
may feel the brunt; for example, a plan to build soccer stadiums
around the country has been scaled back, a $201 million contract
to buy high-speed trains was cancelled, and expansion of an
oilfield has been slowed, sources told Reuters in recent weeks.
In July, Riyadh began issuing sovereign bonds for the first
time since 2007 to help cover its budget deficit.
Alassaf said the government would continue issuing bonds and
might also sell Islamic bonds, or sukuk, to finance specific
projects.
"There may be an issue (of sukuk) before the end of 2015 but
I cannot say this will continue - it all depends on the need to
finance the budget deficit."
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)