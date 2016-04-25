(Repeats April 14 story with no changes to text)
By Katie Paul, Marwa Rashad and Andrew Torchia
RIYADH/DUBAI, April 14 In late February, several
hundred Saudi officials, company executives and foreign
consultants gathered in a luxury Riyadh hotel to discuss how
Saudi Arabia's economy could survive an era of cheap oil.
One company manager at the event told Reuters that officials
from about 30 Saudi government bodies manned booths in which
they described their challenges. Corporate bosses were
encouraged to "figure out ways to do partnerships to address
those needs, to offer feedback, to complain, and to plan future
ventures or even just future meetings," the manager said. "It
was like a private sector version of a national parliament."
The workshop was part of Saudi government attempts to work
out how to restructure the economy so it no longer relies on
oil.
The National Transformation Plan (NTP), as Riyadh has dubbed
the changes, is expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks.
Much is still secret. Ministries have refused to discuss plans
in detail and Western consultancies contacted by Reuters
declined to confirm their involvement, let alone policy details.
Officials, consultants and executives, though, say the
five-year programme is both ambitious and risky. It includes
asset sales, tax increases, spending cuts, changes to the way
the state manages its financial reserves, an efficiency drive,
and a much bigger role for the private sector.
Such changes have been talked about for years but never put
into action. One reason to think this time could be different is
that policy-making has in the past year shifted away from
conservative bodies such as the finance ministry and central
bank. Power is now concentrated in a new 22-member Council of
Economic and Development Affairs, formed after King Salman took
the throne in January 2015.
The Council is chaired by his son, Deputy Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman, who is about 30. In his role as defence
minister, Prince Mohammed launched Saudi Arabia's military
intervention in Yemen in March 2015. Now, he wants to shake up
economic policy.
"Since the foundation of the kingdom there has been no
government-led programme that innovates in this way," said
Mohamed al-Afif, a veteran banker who now runs Cash Solutions, a
boutique financial services firm.
CONSULTANTS AND WHATSAPP
People familiar with the NTP said it was born late last year
in discussions between Prince Mohammed and a few other top
officials. At the time, oil was sinking below $30 a barrel,
about half the low point that had been expected. That saddled
the kingdom with an annual budget deficit near $100 billion and
strengthened the case for radical changes.
While Prince Mohammed is the ultimate decider, he has chosen
Economy and Planning Minister Adel al-Fakieh, a former food
industry executive and mayor of Jeddah, to help with the detail.
As labour minister between 2010 and 2015, Fakieh overcame
opposition from business to policies that pushed companies to
hire more Saudis. People involved in the NTP say Fakieh, 57,
uses WhatsApp on his mobile phone obsessively, conducting chats
with dozens of groups until the small hours.
Riyadh is spending tens of millions of dollars on foreign
consultants for the NTP. London-based Source Global Research
estimated in March that total Saudi spending on consultancies -
mostly by the government or state-linked bodies - grew over 10
percent in 2015, from $1.06 billion in 2014.
Consultants and ministry officials, many of them young
Saudis with Western degrees, work at the Khozama office building
in Riyadh, thrashing out policy in as many as 40 groups known as
"delivery labs". The plans are heavy on jargon-labelled targets
requiring ministries to hit rigid budget and reform goals,
according to documents seen by Reuters.
MODELS
One model is neighbouring United Arab Emirates, which began
radical reforms by cutting gasoline subsidies last year, people
familiar with the Saudi plan said.
Another model is Malaysia, which in 2010 moved to diversify
beyond commodity exports and attract more foreign investment.
Consultancy McKinsey & Co played a major role in the Malaysian
plan and is now at the centre of the Saudi effort.
The NTP echoes Malaysia's programme in three ways. It puts a
single body in charge of implementation to force better
cooperation between ministries. It seeks feedback from the
private sector early, even during planning. And it aims to boost
the private sector's share of investment, something Saudi
planners consider vital as oil revenues sag.
Riyadh wants private firms to develop tourism facilities on
some of its islands, plans to create "free zones" with minimal
red tape near airports, and even wants private investment in
some schools.
New infrastructure such as roads and port facilities will be
constructed under build-operate-transfer contracts, in which
private firms finance the projects and then operate them to
recoup their investments. "The government will take no risk
anymore, it will only provide opportunities," said a Saudi
economist who attended a recent workshop.
The NTP will also speed up Saudi Arabia's long-running but
slow-paced privatisation programme. Up to 5 percent of national
oil giant Saudi Aramco will be sold to the public, Prince
Mohammed says, possibly raising tens of billions of dollars.
Also on the block: chunks of other companies in up to 18
sectors, including healthcare, mining and transport.
Management of the country's financial reserves will become
more aggressive, according to officials and consultants. The
central bank, which acts as the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund,
holds $584 billion of foreign assets, mostly in conservative
investments such as bank deposits and U.S. Treasuries. In the
future, privatisation proceeds will be invested in corporate
assets around the world, generating income and obtaining access
to technology and expertise.
Saudi officials have been visiting the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority - which has over $700 billion invested in developed
and emerging market equities, fixed income, private equity, real
estate and infrastructure - to see how it works, sources said.
Prince Mohammed told Bloomberg last month that one fund, the
Public Investment Fund (PIF), would be expanded to control over
$2 trillion eventually. The fund is now believed to have about
$100 billion of assets.
DEADLINE
Top officials are reviewing proposals which all the
ministries involved were required to submit by March 31, two
sources said.
"Everyone is waiting for the NTP announcement for a clue
about how things will operate going forward," said a Western
diplomat who monitors the economy.
There are many sceptics. Some say the NTP is too late. Local
capital markets are too small to absorb a privatisation
programme so attracting foreign money will be vital. But
investors are wary of Saudi Arabia's prospects given the low oil
price.
Eliminating the budget deficit by 2020 will require an
additional $100 billion in spending cuts and tax increases -
equivalent to about 16 percent of gross domestic product. That
could stifle growth and deter the investment the NTP seeks.
Some plans are headline-grabbing but may involve little real
change. For example, the PIF will take over assets such as Saudi
Aramco but won't be able to reinvest that wealth unless it sells
big pieces of the firm, which would be tough for financial and
political reasons.
And then there's the mixed fortunes of some of the models
Saudi Arabia has looked at. "Most of the economic transformation
programmes in various countries didn't succeed or diverged
immensely from the original plans," said prominent Saudi
economist Ihsan Bu Hulaiga.
Malaysia, for instance, has increased the private sector's
share of investment modestly, to 64 percent in 2014 from 52
percent in 2009. But the country's currency has plunged along
with commodity prices, something Riyadh wants to avoid.
Many question the role of highly paid consultants. "You have
people in their 30s with laptops helping to determine the
direction of the country," said one foreign consultant. "The
potential for change has certainly gone up, but so has the
risk."
Some Saudis think an economic shake-up could lead to the
kind of social changes many foreign business executives believe
are needed to modernise Saudi's economy: allowing women to
drive, for instance, or opening up the legal system.
The planning itself suggests some openness to change. Senior
officials, normally given to opulent robes, regularly come to
workshops in simple clothes, say some attendees. And unuusally,
female consultants are working closely with men.
