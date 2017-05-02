RIYADH May 2 The Saudi Arabian government is
prepared to restore austerity steps if state finances pass
through another critical phase, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman said on Tuesday.
Prince Mohammed was speaking in a nationally televised
interview, a year after he launched a series of radical economic
reforms designed to reduce a huge budget deficit caused by low
oil prices and to diversify the economy beyond oil.
Last month, the government reversed an unpopular austerity
step, restoring allowances to public sector workers after
cutting them last September to save money. Prince Mohammed said
on Tuesday that the decision was due to improved oil and non-oil
revenues.
(Reporting by Riyadh team; Writing by Andrew Torchia)