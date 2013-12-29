KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Dec 29 Soroof
International, a conglomerate controlled by a Saudi Arabian
prince, said on Sunday that it would file a complaint before
Saudi courts against France's state-run utility EDF.
The Saudi company cited the "faulty execution" by EDF of an
agreement between the two sides to form a joint venture in Saudi
Arabia that would develop electricity projects.
In a statement, Soroof said the complaint would be filed in
coming days. It did not give details of the dispute, saying it
had to respect the confidentiality of an arbitration procedure
already launched at its request at the International Chamber
of Commerce.
The Saudi company is headed by Prince Bander Bin Abdullah
Al-Saud. He is directly related to King Abdullah through his
mother, though his branch of the sprawling royal family is not
at the centre of political power.
EDF was unable to comment immediately on the issue on
Sunday, a working day in the Gulf but the weekend in Europe.
French President Francois Hollande and other senior French
officials were expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later on
Sunday to discuss diplomatic issues and business ties with Saudi
leaders.
Saudi Arabia's atomic energy plans are expected to provide
multi-billion dollar contracts to foreign nuclear reactor
vendors, possibly including EDF and French rival Areva.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia;
Editing by Erica Billingham)