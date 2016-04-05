CAIRO, April 5 Saudi Arabia is expected to sign a deal worth around $20 billion to finance Egypt's petroleum needs for the next five years with an interest rate of 2 percent and a grace period of at least three years, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to sign a deal worth $1.5 billion to develop Egypt's Sinai region.

The agreements are expected to be signed on Thursday during a visit to Cairo by Saudi Arabia's King Salman. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)