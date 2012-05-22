RIYADH May 22 Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister
Ibrahim Alassaf said in a speech on Tuesday that the OPEC
country was in the process of finalising its $2.7- billion aid
package for Egypt.
The funds are aimed at helping Cairo secure a $3.2-billion
IMF loan following the uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from
power in February 2011.
After the transfer of $1 billion to Egypt's central bank
earlier this month, the Saudi package also includes $500 million
of support for development projects, $250 million to finance
purchases of petroleum products and $200 million for small- and
mid-sized firms.
