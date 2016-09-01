KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) said on Thursday it had signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Chinese and Japanese firms.

* SEC met officials of bank ICBC, who said they were willing to invest and take part in power projects in Saudi Arabia.

* Agreement with Shanghai Electric to boost local content in Saudi power services and to invest in independent power producer (IPP) projects.

* SEC signed with Power China and Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE to finance, build and operate power projects and invest in renewable energy.

* SEC also signed an MoU with telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE Corp.

* Chinese companies also showed interest in providing consultancy and studying infrastructure and renewable energy projects, as well as investing in those projects.

* SEC signed a deal with Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to manage power demand in the kingdom.

* It signed with JGC Corp for waste to energy projects in the kingdom.

* The Saudi firm signed with Mitsubishi Corp to finance, invest, build power plants and renewable energy. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Mark Potter)