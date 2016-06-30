* Five-year unsecured loan
By Tom Arnold and Maha El Dahan
DUBAI, June 30 State-controlled utility Saudi
Electricity Co (SEC) has obtained $1.5 billion in
financing from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC), one of the largest loans ever extended by a
Chinese bank in the Gulf.
The loan from ICBC, the world's biggest bank by assets,
underlines growing business ties between China and the region.
In January, China and the six Gulf Cooperation Council nations
said they aimed to conclude a free trade agreement this year.
The five-year "direct commercial funding agreement" was
signed on June 29 and will be used to finance some of SEC's
capital projects, the company said on Thursday without giving
financial terms.
The loan was unsecured, meaning Saudi Electricity did not
need to pledge any collateral, a source close to the deal told
Reuters.
With state revenues slashed by low oil prices, Saudi
Arabia's government and state-run firms are increasingly turning
to borrowing to fund themselves.
The low oil price environment provided an opportunity for
liquid Chinese banks to chip in with funding at a time when
liquidity was more constrained in the region's financial sector,
said Hongbin Cong, managing director, Invest Dubai at Falcon and
Associates, a strategic advisory firm.
Since it opened a branch in Riyadh last year, ICBC has
sought to position itself to benefit from economic reforms
designed to cut Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil. Earlier this
month, the kingdom unveiled a five-year plan which is to involve
270 billion riyals ($71.99 billion) of state spending on
projects in housing, mining, renewable energy and other areas.
ICBC has the largest presence of any Chinese lender in the
region, with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and
Kuwait.
Earlier this year it provided a $230 million unsecured loan
to Emirates National Oil Co in the United Arab Emirates, and
participated in a $1.7 billion club loan to Emirates NBD,
Dubai's largest bank.
