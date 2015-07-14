DUBAI, July 14 Saudi Electricity Co
(SEC), the Gulf's largest utility firm, is in talks with local
and international banks to raise a multi-billion-dollar loan,
according to two sources aware of the matter.
The offering, which one source said could be worth anywhere
between $3 billion and $5 billion in total, will be split
between a dollar-denominated portion and a riyal-denominated
tranche, the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as
the information isn't public.
The riyal-denominated piece is expected to be worth around 5
billion riyals ($1.33 billion), the first source said, adding
the transaction would have a three-year lifespan but with an
option to extend the maturity beyond that point.
SEC did not respond to emails and calls by Reuters seeking
comment.
($1 = 3.7504 riyals)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)