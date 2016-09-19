BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
DUBAI, Sept 19 Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) has signed a 5 billion riyal ($1.33 billion) murabaha-structured Islamic financing to help support its projects, the firm said in a bourse filing on Monday.
The facility - a cost-plus-profit agreement which is compliant with Islamic financing principles - lasts for seven years and was supplied by three local banks: Banque Saudi Fransi, National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group. ($1 = 3.7511 riyals) (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by David French; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9