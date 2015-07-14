* Loan to be worth between $3-$5 billion
* Riyal-denominated piece expected to be around 5 billion
riyals
* Loan with three-year lifespan, with option to extend
maturity
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, July 14 Saudi Electricity Co
(SEC), the Gulf's largest utility firm, is in talks with local
and international banks to raise a multi-billion-dollar loan,
according to two sources aware of the matter.
The offering, which one source said could be worth between
$3 billion and $5 billion in total, will be split between a
dollar-denominated portion and a riyal-denominated tranche, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information is not public.
The riyal-denominated tranche is expected to be worth around
5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion), the first source said, adding
the transaction would have a three-year lifespan but with an
option to extend the maturity beyond that point.
"The company is trying to mop up cash it can get at a good
price point from the market. They are exploring all options
available in the debt market," the first source said.
SEC did not respond to emails and calls by Reuters.
Chief Executive Ziyad al-Shiha told Reuters in May the firm
was looking for investment opportunities to offset financial
pressures on its core electricity business.
The state-controlled firm has been feeling the pinch of
squeezed finances, as it is tasked with providing power to a
rapidly-growing population but government policy dictates that
electricity prices for consumers and industry are kept
artificially low.
In April, the company said its net loss for the first
quarter of the year more than doubled to 1.94 billion riyals
($517 million).
However, SEC's earnings performance fluctuates wildly
between seasons, with heavy air-conditioner usage in the summer
months driving up demand. Analysts at HSBC and NCB Capital
forecast SEC will make a profit of 2.64 billion riyals and 1.26
billion riyals respectively in the second quarter.
The first source said both portions of the loan would be
structured as revolving credit facilities, giving SEC the
flexibility to opt when it wants to withdraw the cash.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French and
Susan Thomas)