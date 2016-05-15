RIYADH May 15 Saudi Electricity Co
(SEC) signed a $900 million loan agreement with the
Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and other international
lenders to help finance Shuqaiq power plant's construction, the
utility said on Sunday.
The facility has a 13.25-year lifespan and is guaranteed by
KEXIM. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Deutsche Bank and Santander are
among the lenders providing funding, the bourse statement said.
State-controlled SEC, the largest utility company in Saudi
Arabia, has previously said that it expects the total cost of
the project to be $3.2 billion.
It signed a contract in 2013 with South Korea's Hyundai
Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to build the 2,640
megawatt Shuqaiq power plant in southwestern Jizan province.
(Reporting by Katie Paul and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David
French)