BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
DUBAI Dec 16 Saudi Electricity said on Wednesday it had signed the riyal-denominated tranche of a murabaha credit facility worth up to 2.5 billion riyals ($666.8 million).
It said in the bourse statement the other tranche would be denominated in dollars, without giving further details.
The riyal tranche would have a three year tenor and was signed with local lenders National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group, it added.
A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
