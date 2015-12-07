DUBAI Dec 7 Saudi Electricity Co said on Monday it had signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea for up to $3 billion of loans over the next three years.

The amount could be lent over several loans, the Gulf's largest utility said in a statement, adding further details of the financing will be disclosed in a separate announcement in the future. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)