BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
DUBAI Dec 7 Saudi Electricity Co said on Monday it had signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea for up to $3 billion of loans over the next three years.
The amount could be lent over several loans, the Gulf's largest utility said in a statement, adding further details of the financing will be disclosed in a separate announcement in the future. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.