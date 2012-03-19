* Debut global sukuk from SEC
* Roadshows kick off March 21 in Hong Kong
* Strong investor demand seen
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, March 19 Saudi Electricity Co
can expect strong appetite for its debut foray into global debt
markets, after the state-owned utility picked banks for
roadshows ahead of a potential dollar-denominated Islamic bond.
SEC will hold investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and
Europe starting March 21 following which the company may issue a
sukuk, subject to market conditions.
"The new Saudi Electric sukuk will be very well-received by
investors as it promises to be a rare foray into
dollar-denominated investment-grade territory," says John Bates,
head of fixed income at London-based asset manager Silk Invest.
"The company has majority Saudi Kingdom ownership, and given
the highly liquid banking system there, margins are otherwise
quite tight for international investors in the local market,"
Bates said, adding he expected at least a benchmark-sized issue
with a broad investor base.
Benchmark is normally understood to mean at least $500
million.
HSBC and Deutsche Bank will arrange
investor meetings which begin in Hong Kong and will take in
Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, and London, according to a
roadshow schedule seen by Reuters.
Germany and Switzerland may be added to the list.
SEC is majority-owned by the Saudi government, and carries a
high probability of state support, as the kingdom's national
electricity provider.
"SEC's business risk profile benefits from the company's
quasi monopoly on generation and a monopoly on transmission and
distribution, with minimal, if any, competition over the next
several years at least," ratings agency S&P said in a note on
Monday.
"In addition, we factor in the strong forecast growth in
electricity demand as well as ongoing government support," S&P
said, adding that the sukuk is due to be an ijara structure.
Ijara sukuk involves a transfer of tangible assets - most
commonly real estate - from one party to the next, as Islamic
law does not allow for debt or interest payments.
SEC was awarded a $13.63 billion loan from the government in
June to help it increase power production. It
has an installed capacity of 50,000 megawatts and plans to boost
its capacity to at least 80,000 megawatts by 2020.
But rising consumption costs contributed to a wider
fourth-quarter loss, missing analyst expectations.