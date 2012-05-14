(Corrects to remove attribution to SEC chief in paragraph four)
DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia May 14 Top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia has revised up its estimates for the amount it will
invest in power projects over the next decade to more than 400
billion Saudi riyals ($106.6 billion) from 300 billion, its
deputy electricity minister said.
"Some time (ago) we announced 300 billion (riyals) and we
increased it due to the latest developments especially in the
housing sector and also the new infrastructure funded by the
government," Saleh al-Awaji told Reuters at a water and power
conference in Dammam in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
The chief executive of Saudi Electrcity Co
(SEC)told Reuters last year that the Gulf's largest utility may
change its 300 billion riyals ($80 billion) 10-year investment
plan as it speeds up delivery of its power projects to meet
state infrastructure demands.
The funds would be used to boost capacity to at least 80,000
megawatts by 2020 from an installed capacity of 50,000
megawatts.
"We are experiencing a growth (in demand) of 8 percent in
the last ten years and we are expecting to maintain almost the
same level for the next ten years, no doubt that at the end of
the decade we are expecting to reduce the demand due to the
intensive efforts for improving efficiency," said Awaji, who is
also the chairman of SEC.
Awaji added that in 2022, SEC needed to have an installed
capacity of 120 gigawatt but that depends on whether growth
rates remain the same.
Saudi Electricity's executive director for generation
operations at SEC in the Eastern Region, Ayesh al-Shemari, said
at the same conference that the power load is expected to reach
87,000 MW by 2021 while installed capacity is seen at 100,000
MW.
Last week, the body responsible for planning the Saudi
energy mix said Saudi Arabia should install around 41 gigawatts
of solar power over the next 20 years, more than any country has
managed so far, as well as around 17 GW of nuclear capacity. The
oil producer wants a more diversified energy mix to cut heavy
domestic consumption.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Amena Bakr and
Anthony Barker)