April 18 Saudi Electricity Co said on Wednesday its first quarter net loss narrowed by 25 percent to 583 million riyals ($155 million) from 774 million riyals in the same period of last year, beating analyst forecasts.

The company attributed the improved performance to increased revenue from higher energy sales.

Three analysts surveyed by Reuters had, on average, forecast a loss of 814 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)