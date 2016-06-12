DUBAI, June 12 Saudi Arabia is seeking
international investors to build two solar power plants, using a
deal structure that could become a model for the kingdom's
infrastructure projects as low oil prices pressure the
government's finances.
State-owned utility Saudi Electricity Co (SEC)
said at the weekend that it was inviting expressions of interest
from companies or consortiums around the world in building two
solar plants at Al-Jouf and Rafha in the north of the country.
As much as 50 megawatts of capacity will be developed at
each site on land provided by SEC, and the developers will sell
the electricity to SEC under long-term agreements. One Gulf
power industry executive estimated that each plant might cost
between $100 million and $120 million to build.
Saudi Arabia used to build the vast majority of its
infrastructure projects with state money, but that is changing
as low oil prices saddle the government with a huge budget
deficit, forcing it to find other sources of finance.
A broad economic reform plan announced last week focused on
introducing public-private partnerships in which private
companies would provide much of the financing for projects and
then operate them to earn profits.
In April, Saudi Arabia said it planned to generate 9.5
gigawatts of electricity from renewable energy by 2030 which
would help to conserve its oil production for export rather than
use in power generation.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Clelia Oziel)