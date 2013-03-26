DUBAI, March 26 Saudi Electricity Co
(SEC), the Gulf's largest utility, has launched an offer of a $2
billion dual-tranche Islamic bond, or sukuk, with pricing due
later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.
The offer is split between a $1 billion 10-year tranche and
a $1 billion 30-year portion, with price guidance set at 155
basis points and 190 bps over benchmark U.S. Treasuries.
Orders worth $13 billion have been pledged by investors for
the deal, which should price in the morning New York time, the
document added.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC Holdings are
arranging the sukuk sale.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)