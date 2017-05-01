(Adds background)

By Davide Barbuscia

RIYADH May 1 State-controlled utility Saudi Electricity Co is in talks with regional and international banks about issuing a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, banking sources said on Monday.

The company is close to appointing banks to arrange the transaction which, according to one of the sources, is likely to exceed $1 billion.

A company spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

A number of companies in the kingdom are considering replenishing their coffers through domestic and international bonds to offset a decline in revenues due to lower oil prices.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco issued a debut $3 billion-equivalent sukuk in the Saudi local market in April, while ACWA Power, another Saudi utility, is expected to issue an international bond of at least $600 million this week, bankers said.

Saudi Electricity issued $2.5 billion in sukuk in 2014, split between a $1.5 billion sukuk maturing in 2024 and $1 billion due in 2044. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan were the lead banks on that deal.

The company recently repaid a $500 million five-year sukuk it issued in 2012.