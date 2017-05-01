(Adds background)
By Davide Barbuscia
RIYADH May 1 State-controlled utility Saudi
Electricity Co is in talks with regional and
international banks about issuing a U.S. dollar-denominated
sukuk, banking sources said on Monday.
The company is close to appointing banks to arrange the
transaction which, according to one of the sources, is likely to
exceed $1 billion.
A company spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment.
A number of companies in the kingdom are considering
replenishing their coffers through domestic and international
bonds to offset a decline in revenues due to lower oil prices.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco issued a debut $3 billion-equivalent
sukuk in the Saudi local market in April, while ACWA Power,
another Saudi utility, is expected to issue an international
bond of at least $600 million this week, bankers said.
Saudi Electricity issued $2.5 billion in sukuk in 2014,
split between a $1.5 billion sukuk maturing in 2024 and $1
billion due in 2044. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan were the
lead banks on that deal.
The company recently repaid a $500 million five-year sukuk
it issued in 2012.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)