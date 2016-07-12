BERLIN, July 12 Saudi Arabia hopes that slower
global growth will not trigger a fall in the current healthy
demand for oil, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told a German
newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday, adding oil
prices of around $50 per barrel were too low.
"Ultimately, market fundamentals, or supply and demand, are
the primary determinant of the oil price, and at the moment we
see healthy demand for oil," he told German business daily
Handelsblatt.
"That said, there are economic headwinds in some important
markets and we hope this does not trigger a slowdown in global
demand," he added.
He said oil prices need to be somewhere between $50 and $100
per barrel for the industry to sustain investment.
"We have seen a decrease in supply by roughly one million
barrels of crude oil per day," he said, referring to fracking in
the U.S. and oil sands in Canada.
"At the same time, demand has recovered, meaning that supply
and demand are now more balanced again. But there are still
excess stocks on the market - hundreds of millions of barrels of
surplus oil. It will take a long time to reduce this inventory
overhang."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)