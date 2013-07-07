(Fixes dropped letter in headline, formatting) July 7 AL RAJHI BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Al Rajhi Bank in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 2147.00 2.58 Bakheet Investment Group 2141.00 2.29 Beltone Financial 2129.00 1.72 EFG Hermes 2134.34 1.98 Global Investment House 2190.40 4.65 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 2102.00 0.43 HSBC 2136.99 2.10 SICO Bahrain 2167.00 3.54 Alistithmar Capital 2161.80 3.29 Bofa Merrill Lynch 2137.00 2.10 Deutsche Bank 2038.00 -2.63 Average 2134.96 2.01 Al Rajhi Bank reported a net profit of 2092.98 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- ALMARAI - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Almarai in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 386.00 1.71 Bakheet Investment Group 401.00 5.66 Beltone Financial 405.00 6.72 EFG Hermes 405.04 6.73 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 390.00 2.76 Arqaam Capital 421.00 10.93 Aljazira Capital 391.80 3.24 SICO Bahrain 419.00 10.40 Alistithmar Capital 407.80 7.45 Average 402.96 6.18 Almarai reported a net profit of 379.52 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. -------------------------------------------------------------- ABDULLAH ABDUL MOHSIN AL KHODARI SONS CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Global Investment House 29.50 -33.69 Arqaam Capital 20.00 -55.04 Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons Co. reported a net profit of 44.49 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Al Tayyar Travel Group in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Arqaam Capital 341.00 39.78 Al Tayyar Travel Group reported a net profit of 243.96 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Banque Saudi Fransi in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 748.00 -1.22 Beltone Financial 814.00 7.50 EFG Hermes 744.00 -1.74 Global Investment House 712.30 -5.93 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 762.00 0.63 HSBC 732.39 -3.28 SICO Bahrain 713.00 -5.84 Alistithmar Capital 767.80 1.40 Deutsche Bank 750.00 -0.95 Average 749.28 -1.05 Banque Saudi Fransi reported a net profit of 757.21 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------- DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 218.88 -33.88 Global Investment House 249.20 -24.72 Arqaam Capital 272.00 -17.83 Aljazira Capital 244.40 -26.17 SICO Bahrain 281.00 -15.11 Bofa Merrill Lynch 271.00 -18.13 Average 256.08 -22.64 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. reported a net profit of 331.03 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ ETIHAD ETISALAT CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 1511.00 6.31 KSB Capital 1522.00 7.09 EFG Hermes 1487.55 4.66 Global Investment House 1540.00 8.35 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1526.00 7.37 Aljazira Capital 1563.40 10.00 SICO Bahrain 1588.00 11.73 Alistithmar Capital 1543.40 8.59 Bofa Merrill Lynch 1509.00 6.17 Average 1532.26 7.81 Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) reported a net profit of 1421.26 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------ FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ ALHOKAIR CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 270.00 123.33 EFG Hermes 149.59 23.74 Arqaam Capital 112.00 -7.36 Aljazira Capital 179.60 48.56 Average 177.80 47.07 Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a net profit of 120.90 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- JARIR MARKETING CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Jarir Marketing Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 136.00 27.13 Bakheet Investment Group 119.00 11.24 Beltone Financial 120.00 12.17 EFG Hermes 125.23 17.06 Arqaam Capital 128.00 19.65 Aljazira Capital 131.00 22.45 SICO Bahrain 151.80 41.90 Alistithmar Capital 120.10 12.26 Average 128.89 20.48 Jarir Marketing Co. reported a net profit of 106.98 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------------- SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Samba Financial Group in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 1214.00 4.88 KSB Capital 1180.00 1.94 Beltone Financial 1215.00 4.97 EFG Hermes 1149.75 -0.67 Global Investment House 1190.90 2.89 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1184.00 2.29 HSBC 1165.32 0.68 SICO Bahrain 1195.00 3.24 Bofa Merrill Lynch 1197.00 3.41 Deutsche Bank 1068.00 -7.73 Average 1175.90 1.59 Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 1157.5 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZER CO. (SAFCO) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 855.00 9.07 Bakheet Investment Group 779.00 -0.63 Beltone Financial 807.77 3.04 EFG Hermes 720.39 -8.10 NBK Capital 693.70 -11.51 Global Investment House 980.00 25.01 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 741.00 -5.48 Aljazira Capital 898.50 14.62 SICO Bahrain 691.00 -11.85 Alistithmar Capital 777.40 -0.83 Bofa Merrill Lynch 723.00 -7.77 Average 787.89 0.51 Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Co. (SAFCO) reported a net profit of 783.93 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO. (MA'ADEN) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Bakheet Investment Group 103.00 -72.48 Aljazira Capital 139.10 -62.84 Bofa Merrill Lynch 288.00 -23.06 Average 176.70 -52.79 Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) reported a net profit of 128.26 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORP (SABIC) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Basic Industries Corp in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 5885.00 10.97 Bakheet Investment Group 5941.00 12.03 EFG Hermes 6755.32 27.38 NBK Capital 6364.80 20.02 Global Investment House 6350.00 19.74 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 6173.00 16.40 Aljazira Capital 6418.90 21.04 SICO Bahrain 6780.00 27.85 Alistithmar Capital 7248.20 36.67 Bofa Merrill Lynch 6029.00 13.68 Average 6394.52 20.58 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) reported a net profit of 5303.28 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI CEMENT CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Cement Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 320.00 10.25 Bakheet Investment Group 323.00 11.29 Beltone Financial 342.00 17.83 EFG Hermes 322.36 11.07 Arqaam Capital 339.00 16.80 Aljazira Capital 344.85 18.82 Alistithmar Capital 318.90 9.87 Bofa Merrill Lynch 357.00 23.00 Average 333.39 14.87 Saudi Cement Co. reported a net profit of 290.24 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------ SAUDI ELECTRICITY CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Electricity Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 1431.00 5.20 Saudi Electricity Co. reported a net profit of 1360.33 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Hollandi Bank in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 387.00 16.47 EFG Hermes 336.00 1.12 Global Investment House 354.90 6.81 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 344.00 3.53 Deutsche Bank 310.00 -6.70 Average 346.38 4.25 Saudi Hollandi Bank reported a net profit of 332.27 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (ZAIN SAUDI) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Mobile Telecommunications Co. (Zain Saudi) in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 Beltone Financial -368.00 EFG Hermes -376.03 Audi Saradar Investment Bank -378.00 Average -374.01 Zain Saudi reported a net loss of 393.64 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI TELECOM CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Telecom Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 2190.00 -9.04 EFG Hermes 2148.00 -10.78 Global Investment House 2290.00 -4.88 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 1827.00 -24.11 Aljazira Capital 1935.70 -19.60 SICO Bahrain 2241.00 -6.92 Average 2105.28 -12.56 Saudi Telecom Co. reported a net profit of 2407.57 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SAVOLA GROUP - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Savola Group in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 383.00 12.21 Bakheet Investment Group 388.00 13.68 EFG Hermes 393.95 15.42 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 395.00 15.73 Arqaam Capital 305.00 -10.64 Average 372.99 9.28 Savola Group reported a net profit of 341.32 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL CO. (SIPCHEM) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi International Petrochemical Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 122.18 -10.21 Global Investment House 162.00 19.06 Aljazira Capital 155.90 14.58 SICO Bahrain 165.00 21.26 Average 151.27 11.17 Saudi International Petrochemical Co. reported a net profit of 136.07 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL CO. - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 NBK Capital 137.00 SICO Bahrain -104.00 Bofa Merrill Lynch -24.00 Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. reported a net loss of 328.32 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------------- SAUDI BRITISH BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi British Bank in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 965.00 5.47 Bakheet Investment Group 887.00 -3.06 Beltone Financial 991.00 8.31 EFG Hermes 880.00 -3.82 Global Investment House 926.00 1.20 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 922.00 0.77 SICO Bahrain 985.00 7.65 Alistithmar Capital 960.20 4.94 Bofa Merrill Lynch 936.00 2.30 Deutsche Bank 930.00 1.64 Average 938.22 2.54 Saudi British Bank reported a net profit of 914.99 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- YANSAB - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for YANSAB in millions of riyals. Q2 2013 %change KSB Capital 709.00 9.14 EFG Hermes 650.57 0.15 NBK Capital 694.70 6.94 Bakheet Investment Group 695.00 6.99 Global Investment House 630.00 -3.02 Aljazira Capital 715.30 10.11 SICO Bahrain 780.00 20.07 Alistithmar Capital 806.30 24.12 Bofa Merrill Lynch 697.00 7.30 Average 708.65 9.09 YANSAB reported a net profit of 649.61 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.