JGBs edge down, taking cue from firmer stocks, lower Treasuries
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
DUBAI Oct 18 Saudi Arabia gave price guidance for its planned three-tranche debut Eurobond on Tuesday.
Pricing guidance for the five-year tranche was in the 160 basis points over U.S. treasuries area; guidance for the ten-year tranche was in the 185bps over treasuries area and it was in the 235bps over treasuries area for the planned 30-year bond tranche.
Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the coordinators of the senior unsecured 144A / Reg S bond. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Dominic Evans)
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has issued a five-year loan worth 110 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) to VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, they said on Monday.