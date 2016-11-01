DUBAI Nov 1 Saudi Arabia's stock market on
Tuesday said it plans to list "multiple" exchange-listed real
estate funds before the end of the year.
The Tadawul's statement follows regulations passed by the
Capital Market Authority last month which paved the way for
"real estate investment traded funds".
These would invest in residential, commercial, industrial,
and agricultural real estate, periodically distributing part of
their income to holders of the fund.
The Tadawul will create an independent sector for these
instruments, "where investors may buy and sell units of the fund
via the same mechanism currently used for equities", it said in
Tuesday's bourse statement.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)