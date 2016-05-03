RIYADH May 3 Saudi Arabia is working to
finalise the rules for a new stock market dedicated to small and
medium-sized businesses that it expects to launch early in 2017,
the chief executive of Tadawul, the kingdom's bourse, said on
Tuesday.
Tadawul announced last month that it planned to open the new
exchange next year in a bid to improve access to capital and
encourage better corporate governance.
Saudi Arabia's economy is dominated by family businesses,
many of whom have been reluctant to go public in the past,
preferring to keep control limited to a small group of
relatives.
"The final fine-tuning of these criteria are being worked
out today with related parties," Khalid al-Hussan said on the
sidelines of a finance event.
The government has not said if the new exchange will include
companies already traded on the existing bourse. Small-cap firms
are among the most heavily traded on the Saudi exchange as they
are targeted by retail investors aiming to make a quick profit.
Chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, Mohammed
al-Jadaan, told the same conference that there would be certain
restrictions in place to ensure only investors who understood
the risks could buy into the SME market. He did not give more
details.
While international institutions have been allowed to invest
in Saudi Arabia since the middle of last year, trading on the
kingdom's stock market is still dominated by local retail
investors.
Jadaan said the new SME exchange would likely have a lower
minimum capital requirement for companies than Tadawul, adding
it could be in "single digits" as opposed to Tadawul's 100
million riyals ($27 million) baseline.
Reduced disclosure requirements would also likely be part of
the SME market, Jadaan added.
($1 = 3.7489 riyals)
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and David French; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)