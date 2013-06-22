RIYADH, June 22 More than 1.5 million foreign
workers in Saudi Arabia have changed their residence status
since April ahead of a planned crackdown on illegally registered
expatriates in the world's leading oil exporter, the labour
ministry said on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia is trying to reduce a black market in labour
among the estimated nine million foreigners in the country,
which the government says makes it harder for Saudi citizens to
find jobs and economists say fosters inefficiency.
Unemployment among Saudis is officially estimated at 12
percent, but is seen as being higher among young people,
something concerning to the authorities after joblessness
contributed to Arab Spring protests in other countries.
Remittances from millions of workers in Saudi Arabia are
important to the economies of countries including Yemen, the
Philippines, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.
Huge crowds of foreign workers have queued for long periods
in sweltering heat outside government offices and their own
consulates in recent weeks, fearing fines and possible
deportation if they fail to legalise their status before July 3.
More than 180,000 have also left the country, the passports
authority said last week.
Registering foreigners properly has become important for the
labour ministry after it imposed a new system of quotas last
year that stipulate how many employees in particular types of
position should be Saudi nationals.
Under Saudi law, foreigners must be sponsored by their
employer and must work only in the field registered on their
residence papers. In practice, many work for other companies and
in different jobs.
Raids on companies earlier this year to inspect expatriates'
documents prompted press reports of labour shortages as workers
stayed at home to avoid being caught.
In April, King Abdullah announced a three-month grace period
for foreigners to resolve their statuses, waiving fines and
other fees for visa violations while expatriates changed their
sponsorship to reflect their real work, or left the country.
The sudden announcement provoked massive queues outside
government offices as millions rushed to address their status.
In Jeddah, Indonesian workers rioted outside their consulate
last week, angry over bureaucratic delays.