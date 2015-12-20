KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Dec 20 Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in October rose to 7.364 million barrels per day from 7.111 million bpd in September, official data showed on Sunday.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Sami Aboudi)