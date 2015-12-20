UPDATE 1-First Solar posts surprise profit on lower costs, project sale
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, posted a surprise profit, helped by the sale of the Moapa project and cost-cutting.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Dec 20 Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in October rose to 7.364 million barrels per day from 7.111 million bpd in September, official data showed on Sunday.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Sami Aboudi)
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, posted a surprise profit, helped by the sale of the Moapa project and cost-cutting.
May 2 Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, as expenses rose about 53 percent, failing to offset gains from higher crude prices.