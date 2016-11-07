KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 7 Saudi Arabia's
government said on Monday it will raise municipal fees for
services such as business licensing to increase revenues as its
oil income sags because of low global crude prices.
The new fees, which also include charges for operating
telecommunications towers and banks' automated teller machines,
will take effect on Dec. 9, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural
Affairs said.
But in a sign that the government wants to limit the
financial impact on companies, many of which are struggling with
an economic slowdown, the fees were well below ceilings approved
by the cabinet in August.
Also, the ministry postponed implementation of increases in
some fees, such as charges for collecting garbage and approving
real estate development plans. It was not clear when these might
go ahead.
Investment bank NCB Capital estimated the impact on
industries' net income this year would range from 0.02 percent
for healthcare and 0.07 percent for banks to 0.79 percent for
consumer staples and 1.36 percent for petrol stations.
Telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
will see an impact of 3.3 percent, it calculated.
Seeking to cut a budget deficit that totalled $98 billion
last year, the government has been coming up with a range of new
ways to raise revenues. In August, the cabinet approved
proposals to increase visa charges and traffic fines.
