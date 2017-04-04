BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 4 Saudi Arabia has mandated investment banks to arrange the kingdom's first international sukuk denominated in dollars, the finance ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement it had appointed a number of local and global banks to coordinate meetings with fixed-income investors that would start on Sunday after which the sukuk would be issued according to capital market conditions. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: