DUBAI Dec 27 Saudi Arabia's strong
economic growth this year was a positive surprise, Finance
Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Tuesday, adding that the
government's plans to build hundreds of thousands of homes aimed
to limit future inflationary pressures.
The ministry estimates that gross domestic product of the
world's top oil exporter jumped 6.8 percent in 2011, it said on
Monday. This is the country's fastest expansion since 7.7
percent in 2003.
"In previous years, we used to expect higher growth but it
came lower. Figures this year were a happy surprise for us,"
Alassaf told Al Arabiya television.
"Growth was higher than our expectations mainly in the
private sector and industrial sector."
The ministry estimates the government sector grew 6.7
percent this year while the private sector expanded 8.3 percent.
The non-oil industrial sector grew an estimated 15 percent, and
the construction sector 11.6 percent.
The ministry's 2011 GDP growth estimate is well above the
5.1 percent forecast made by the central bank in its annual
report released earlier this month.
The Saudi government boosted expenditures to a record 804
billion riyals ($214 billion) this year, a 39 percent increase
over its initial plan, to ease social tensions as a wave of
unrest swept through the Arab world. Its initial plan is to
spend 690 billion riyals in 2012.
HOUSING
Alassaf also said on Tuesday that the government's plan to
spend on building new housing units, announced earlier this
year, should reduce price pressures in future.
"Increases in spending sometimes aim to eliminate pockets of
inflation or target the sources of pressure on inflation. In the
case of Saudi Arabia, this has been for many years the increase
in housing rental fees, and that is why we came up with the plan
to build new units to minimise accumulating pressures," he said.
"The economy can withstand temporary pressures if pressures
ease in the future."
Inflation is expected to average 4.7 percent this year, the
ministry said on Monday, below 5.3 percent in 2010.
On Monday, the finance ministry said it had set aside 250
billion riyals from the 2011 budget surplus to fund the
construction of 500,000 homes.