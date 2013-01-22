RIYADH Jan 22 Saudi Arabia is able to maintain
its current level of government spending in the medium term and
beyond, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Tuesday.
Asked whether strong growth in government spending was
sustainable, Alassaf told reporters: "We have the...ability to
continue this scale of spending.
"We have the reserves, as well as we are reducing our debt
almost to zero. So we can continue in the medium term and even
beyond that," he said.
The world's No.1 oil exporter has set a record state budget
of 820 billion riyals ($219 billion) for 2013, 19 percent higher
than the amount budgeted for 2012.